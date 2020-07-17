Trio of prep stars from the Valley team up with Clover Hill before joining JMU baseball

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Three of the best high school baseball players in the Shenandoah Valley are competing together this summer for the Clover Hill Bucks of the Rockingham County Baseball League before they join forces again in college for the James Madison baseball team.

Broadway High School outfielder Bryce Suters and the Riverheads High School duo of Grant Painter (infielder) and Braeson Fulton (catcher) are playing for the Bucks in 2020.

“It’s a great atmosphere,” said Fulton. “It’s good baseball and I am just glad to be out here and to be playing again to be honest.”

Fulton is batting .348 with eight walks in nine games while Painter has appeared in 11 games for the Bucks in 2020 after playing a key role for Clover Hill’s league championship team in 2019. Suters leads the Bucks in stolen bases with 11 and doubles with five through just six games played and boasts a .423 batting average to go along with five walks. Entering Friday night’s action, Clover Hill was alone in first place in the RCBL with an 8-3 overall record.

“We have talked about playing at JMU quite a bit,” said Suters. “We are making that chemistry together now but yeah it feels good to play with those guys.”

Painter added: “It’s pretty cool being able to play with my future teammates up in college and just playing the game that we love day in and day out. It’s really fun.”

Painter and Fulton have already signed with JMU and will join the Dukes this fall. Suters still has one year of high school remaining but has already committed to play at JMU.

