Advertisement

Trio of prep stars from the Valley team up with Clover Hill before joining JMU baseball

Three of the best high school baseball players in the Shenandoah Valley are competing together this summer for the Clover Hill Bucks of the Rockingham County Baseball League before they join forces again in college for the James Madison baseball team.
Three of the best high school baseball players in the Shenandoah Valley are competing together this summer for the Clover Hill Bucks of the Rockingham County Baseball League before they join forces again in college for the James Madison baseball team.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Three of the best high school baseball players in the Shenandoah Valley are competing together this summer for the Clover Hill Bucks of the Rockingham County Baseball League before they join forces again in college for the James Madison baseball team.

Broadway High School outfielder Bryce Suters and the Riverheads High School duo of Grant Painter (infielder) and Braeson Fulton (catcher) are playing for the Bucks in 2020.

“It’s a great atmosphere,” said Fulton. “It’s good baseball and I am just glad to be out here and to be playing again to be honest.”

Fulton is batting .348 with eight walks in nine games while Painter has appeared in 11 games for the Bucks in 2020 after playing a key role for Clover Hill’s league championship team in 2019. Suters leads the Bucks in stolen bases with 11 and doubles with five through just six games played and boasts a .423 batting average to go along with five walks. Entering Friday night’s action, Clover Hill was alone in first place in the RCBL with an 8-3 overall record.

“We have talked about playing at JMU quite a bit,” said Suters. “We are making that chemistry together now but yeah it feels good to play with those guys.”

Painter added: “It’s pretty cool being able to play with my future teammates up in college and just playing the game that we love day in and day out. It’s really fun.”

Painter and Fulton have already signed with JMU and will join the Dukes this fall. Suters still has one year of high school remaining but has already committed to play at JMU.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

CAA officially suspends football season, JMU still planning to play in the fall

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By TJ Eck
The Colonial Athletic Association has officially suspended the 2020 fall football season. The conference made the announcement Friday afternoon.

Sports

Sources: JMU still pursuing fall football schedule, CAA plans to suspend season

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By TJ Eck
Sources close to the program have confirmed to WHSV that James Madison still intends to play a fall football season in 2020.

VOD Recordings

Sources: JMU football still planning to play in the fall, CAA to suspend season

Updated: 17 hours ago
Sources: JMU football still planning to play in the fall, CAA to suspend season

VOD Recordings

Smalls preparing to join pro team in Italy

Updated: 17 hours ago
Smalls preparing to join pro team in Italy

Latest News

Sports

Smalls preparing for pro opportunity in Italy

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By TJ Eck
The last few months have been eventful for Kamiah Smalls, to say the least.

Sports

RCBL Scoreboard: Wednesday, July 15

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 10:56 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
Rockingham County Baseball League scores from Wednesday, July 15.

Sports

High school football coaches hopeful sport can be played in spring of 2021

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
High school football coaches in the Shenandoah Valley are remaining hopeful that the sport can be played in the spring of 2021.

Sports

VHSL to vote on three scenarios for high school sports in 2020-2021

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 11:45 AM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
The Virginia High School League will meet on July 27 to decide on three options for high school sports for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year.

VOD Recordings

MBU, USA South planning for fall sports

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 10:39 PM EDT
MBU, USA South planning for fall sports

VOD Recordings

JMU women's basketball preparing for return to campus

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 10:38 PM EDT
JMU women's basketball preparing for return to campus