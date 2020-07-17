Advertisement

Two arrested for murder of Bruce Williams

Cameron Isaiah Baile, 20, of Norcross, Ga. and Ja’Quez Eshaun Jerome Brown, 18, of Fishersville.
Cameron Isaiah Baile, 20, of Norcross, Ga. and Ja'Quez Eshaun Jerome Brown, 18, of Fishersville.(Staunton Police Department)
By WHSV newsroom
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — At approximately 9:00 a.m. Thursday, the Stauton Police Department arrested two suspects for the murder of Bruce L. Williams on July 9.

According to a news release from the Staunton Police Department, Ja’Quez Eshaun Jerome Brown, 18, of Fishersville has been charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He is being held in the Middle River Regional Jail without bond.

Cameron Isaiah Baile, 20, of Norcross, Georgia was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and is currently being held in the Gwinnett County Jail without bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

