Two arrested for murder of Bruce Williams

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — At approximately 9:00 a.m. Thursday, the Stauton Police Department arrested two suspects for the murder of Bruce L. Williams on July 9.

According to a news release from the Staunton Police Department, Ja’Quez Eshaun Jerome Brown, 18, of Fishersville has been charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He is being held in the Middle River Regional Jail without bond.

Cameron Isaiah Baile, 20, of Norcross, Georgia was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and is currently being held in the Gwinnett County Jail without bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

