Wanted: Jennifer Lynn Witchley

40-year-old Jennifer Lynn Witchley of Harrisonburg is wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department for failure to appear on drug possession, drug distribution and fraud charges.
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Jennifer Lynn Witchley, 40, is wanted by local police.

Witchley of Harrisonburg is wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department for failure to appear on drug possession, drug distribution and fraud charges.

Anonymous tips on the whereabouts of this individual can be sent to Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050 or text “HPD” plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Visit www.hrccrimesolvers.org to view more wanted individuals.

