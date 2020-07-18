Cancellation of Dayton Days Autumn Celebration impacts town’s local busiesses

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The annual Dayton Days Autumn Celebration is postponed this year due to COVID-19, which can be some bad news, especially for local businesses.

The Dayton Days Autumn Celebration brought an estimated 40,000 people to town last fall, and with many guests and vendors coming from out of state, the town of Dayton made the decision to postpone the event.

“It was certainly a very extremely difficult decision, but a decision that was necessary, that we did not make lightly and without considerable deliberation,” Christa Hall, Planning and Zoning Official with the Town of Dayton, said.

The influx of thousands of guests to Dayton would have helped local businesses make up for some revenue losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hall said the Town of Dayton understands this is a huge loss for the community, but the town still hopes to help businesses.

“The town is also going to be looking into some creative ways to try to help the local businesses to recoup some of the revenue that they lose from not having the event this year,” Hall said.

Angela Sandridge, the owner of All Inspired at the Dayton Market, said many local businesses prepare inventory in advance for the event.

“They have a lot of inventory that they’ve created and built to prepare for Dayton Days, so with it being canceled, they have a lot of inventory on hand and don’t know what to do with it,” Sandridge said.

With the cancellation of this event, Sandridge said some businesses will be missing out on one of the town’s biggest sale days of the year.

