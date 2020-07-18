First Alert Forecast: Hot and humid for the next few days

(WHSV) - It’s the heat of the summer! Literally! Some of the warmest temperatures of 2020 will continue Sunday and into the beginning of next week. Highs will be in the mid 90s with the heat index in the upper 90s to low 100s.

SATURDAY: A very warm evening as temperatures will be in the 80s. Not a bad night but humidity will increase. If you plan on sky watching, Saturday night will be a good one for that as mostly clear skies are expected. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. (WHSV)

SUNDAY: A mild and muggy start with morning temperatures quickly rising into the 80s. Sunny skies for the first part of the day with humidity increasing. Temperatures will be above 90 degrees before noon tomorrow. Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with a stray shower or storm possible. Highs will be in the mid 90s for most of the Valley, with highs in the upper 90s for the Potomac Highlands and Northern Valley. Heat indices will approach 100 in the Valley and will likely be 100+ in the Potomac Highlands and Northern Valley.

Heat indices will peak in the upper 90s to low 100s in our area. (WHSV)

Mostly clear with a stray shower or storm possible Sunday night as overnight lows will be in the low 70s. Oppressive humidity is expected.

MONDAY & TUESDAY: Temperatures in the morning quickly rise into the 80s. Not only will it be hot but the humidity will be more on the oppressive scale. Staying hot and humid with daily showers and storms each afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 90s, feeling like the upper 90s to low 100s with the humidity. Showers and storms will be scattered in nature.

For the evening and overnight hours, high humidity will continue. Partly cloudy skies are expected with scattered showers and thunderstorms wrapping up before midnight. Overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures in the morning quickly rise into the 80s. Not only will it be hot but the humidity will remain on the oppressive scale. Partly cloudy for Wednesday. Staying hot and humid, highs will be in the low to mid 90s, with it feeling like 95-100 degrees with the humidity. Scattered thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening hours, although once again, not everyone will see rain because it will not be completely widespread.

THURSDAY: Starting out the day humid with temperatures quickly rising into the 80s once more. Hot and humid with partly cloudy skies and scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs in the low 90s with it feeling like the mid to upper 90s. Overnight lows Thursday night in the mid to upper 60s and staying humid.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.