Advertisement

MLB’s testing sweep brings some success but optics are issue

Miami Marlins' Adam Conley pitches during a baseball workout at Marlins Park, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Miami.
Miami Marlins' Adam Conley pitches during a baseball workout at Marlins Park, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Miami.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — Major League Baseball's COVID-19 testing sweep appears to be having some success even as large swaths of the United States continue to struggle with containing the fast-spreading virus.

MLB and the players' union released statistics on Friday saying six of 10,548 samples were new positives in the week ending Thursday, a rate of 0.05%. In addition to five players, one staff member tested positive.

That's fairly good news for a sport that's trying to begin its abbreviated 60-game schedule next week. But players and coaches are also aware that the optics of baseball's relative testing success — especially in hard-hit states like Arizona, California, Texas and Florida — might not be ideal considering demand for tests has sometimes been higher than the supply for the average person.

“If they’ve deemed that players being tested is necessary to provide jobs, opportunity, entertainment, TV, all that’s going on -- if they think that’s really valuable -- then they’ve weighed it’s important for us to be tested this often for the season to happen,” Marlins pitcher Adam Conley said. “But it makes me sad if someone is desiring or needing to be tested and doesn’t have the means to get that. It’s heartbreaking.”

MLB is trying to ensure its nearly 10,000 weekly tests don’t strain public resources by using private facilities. The avalanche of tests has allowed the sport to keep on top of potential outbreaks.

On Friday, Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Gregory Polanco and free agent outfielder Yaisel Puig both tested positive for COVID-19 while New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu and Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman both returned to the field after missing time with the virus.

Dr. Amesh Adalja, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, said it was possible baseball’s rigorous testing could create conflicts over resources in test-strapped regions, but he also thinks MLB’s investment might spur much-needed innovation and boost production in testing.

“The solution here is really to make sure that we expand testing,” Adalja told The Associated Press. “And maybe because MLB will be putting resources into trying to buy all these tests, that might actually be a way to expand capacity. I don’t know if that’s going to happen or not, but we want to be in a place where testing can be done as quickly and as easily as possible for all purposes.”

MLB's approach to its return has been different than the NBA and NHL, which both opted for a bubble-like atmosphere in hub cities. The NBA has 22 teams in Orlando, Florida, while the NHL's teams will play in either Toronto and Edmonton.

Baseball's 30 teams are all planning to play in their home markets, meaning there will be much more travel for all involved. Teams have spent the past few weeks in one place but will start traveling for exhibition games soon. Testing results will be watched closely as players and coaches disperse around the country, travel on buses and planes, and stay in hotels.

The Arizona Diamondbacks leave on Sunday for two exhibition games in Los Angeles against the Dodgers.

“This first trip to LA is going to be new for everyone,” Diamondbacks closer Archie Bradley said. “From the check-ins to the hotels to the way we travel, eat and prepare. So I think the first two days of travel are going to be a very big orientation of what the season’s going to look like and how we’re going to handle not going out to eat, not going to the mall, not going out to restaurants after games.”

POLANCO, PUIG POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

Polanco and Puig were the latest two big-name players to test positive for the virus.

The 28-year-old Polanco is a key part to the Pirates lineup, especially after they traded Starling Marte to the Diamondbacks during the offseason. He battled injuries last season and hit .242 in 42 games.

Puig recently was near a one-year agreement with the Atlanta Braves that was contingent on him passing a physical. The 29-year-old posted a statement on social media on Friday saying he had the virus.

Puig said he is asymptomatic and feels “absolutely fine.”

He hit a combined .267 with 24 homers and 84 RBIs for Cincinnati and Cleveland in 2019 and is the last major free agent who hasn't agreed to a deal with a team.

LEMAHIEU, FREEMAN RETURN

Two All-Stars from last season — LeMahieu and Freeman — returned to the field after missing time due to COVID-19.

The 32-year-old LeMahieu signed with the Yankees before the 2019 season and hit .327. He set career highs with 26 homers and 102 RBIs while splitting time among first, second and third. Manager Aaron Boone wants LeMahieu to build up his legs and said it’s not clear whether he will be ready for Thursday night’s opener at Washington.

Freeman and pitcher Touki Toussaint — who also previously tested positive for the virus — worked out at Truist Park on Friday. Freeman appeared to be fit in video posted on the Braves Twitter account. He took swings in the cage and worked out in the field and could have time to prepare for the team’s opener at the Mets on Friday.

ROCKIES CUT TWO PITCHERS, CUBS ADD KIPNIS

The Colorado Rockies shook up their bullpen on Friday, releasing veterans Jake McGee and Bryan Shaw.

The left-handed McGee had a 4.35 ERA in 45 appearances for the Rockies last season. The 33-year-old is owed $5,518,519, including $3,518,519 of this year's prorated salary and a $2 million buyout for 2021.

The right-handed Shaw had a 5.38 ERA in 70 appearances in 2019. The 32-year-old is owed $5,333,333, including $3,333,333 of this year’s prorated salary and a $2 million buyout for 2021.

The Chicago Cubs added veteran infielder Jason Kipnis to their 40-man roster. He'll get a prorated $370,370 salary from his original $1 million deal.

BOSTON'S RODRIGUEZ MAKES PROGRESS

Red Sox left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez is making progress toward working out with the team according to manager Ron Roenicke.

Rodriguez was expected to be the team's opening day starter before testing positive for COVID-19. The Red Sox are scheduled to open the season on July 24 against the Baltimore Orioles. If Rodríguez is unavailable, the first game could fall to Nathan Eovaldi.

ANGELS’ ANDERSON NEEDS TOMMY JOHN

Los Angeles Angels right-hander Justin Anderson will miss the 2020 season because he needs Tommy John surgery.

Anderson went 3-0 with a 5.55 ERA in 54 appearances last season for the Angels, who drafted him in the 14th round in 2014. He has five saves in his two big league seasons. An MRI revealed a torn ligament in his right elbow. The surgery will be performed by Dr. Keith Meister in Dallas on Wednesday.

OPENING DAY STARTERS

The Milwaukee Brewers say right-hander Brandon Woodruff will be the team's opening day starter against the Chicago Cubs next Friday. He had an 11-3 record with a 3.62 ERA in 22 starts last season.

The Pirates said Joe Musgrove will start their opener at St. Louis on July 24.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Comfy night ahead, chance for severe weather Sunday

Updated: 1 hour ago
A beautiful evening with only a few clouds in the sky and low humidity. Temperatures falling into the upper 70s by sunset. Mostly clear skies expected overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

News

Positive COVID-19 case reported at Daikin Applied’s Verona facility

Updated: 1 hour ago
An employee at Daikin Applied has tested positive for COVID-19, the first case at this facility. According to a news release, Daikin Applied is coordinating with the Department of Health to identify team members who were in close contact with the positive case. The employees in question have been given paid leave to self-quarantine. Daikin Applied will continue to social distance, practice sanitation practices and provide training to its employees.

News

Augusta County man pleads guilty to drug and weapons charges

Updated: 1 hour ago
Last year, Robert Smith was in a vehicle pulled over for allegedly impersonating a police officer. On Friday, he pleaded guilty to drug and weapons charges, stemming from that incident. Smith pleaded guilty to three felony charges for possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a felon and possessing a firearm on or about his person while possessing meth. He will serve five years in prison for those charges. He also pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges and will pay fines for those. Smith did not plead guilty to any charges related to the alleged impersonation.

News

The effect of COVID-19 and the Latinx community in Harrisonburg

Updated: 1 hour ago
Earlier in the year, studies showed that members of the Latino community were being heavily affected by COVID-19. Right now they make up 42 percent of reported COVID-19 cases in Virginia. But in Harrisonburg, those of Latino ethnicity account for only 19 percent of the population. Vice-Mayor Sal Romero said members of that community are more knowledgeable of safety precautions now, but some are essential workers and still have to work. “A lot of our Latino/ Latinx community members are essential workers, so that hasn’t changed, their job hasn’t changed. So to that extent, they’ve still had to go to work on a regular basis because the needs don’t stop, the bills don’t slow down,” Romero said. Also, some are afraid of getting sick and taking off work.

Latest News

News

Strasburg Police arrest man after vehicle pursuit

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Strasburg Police Department has arrested Cook at a home on West Washington Street near North Main Street in Harrisonburg. According to the police department’s Facebook page, when officers arrived on Thursday with a K9 from Warren County Sheriff’s Office, they found Cook hiding in the basement.

News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,002 on Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
As of Friday, July 17, Virginia has had 75,433 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health. That’s a rise of 1,002 positive cases since Wednesday, out of 17,605 tests newly added to the system, which comes out to 5.7% of the newest tests coming back positive. On Tuesday, July 14, Gov. Northam held a COVID-19 briefing on his Facebook page urging the commonwealth to keep practicing social distancing and to follow the mask mandate. Gov. Northam said that the Virginia Department of Health and Virginia’s ABC teams will begin to conduct random visits to businesses and restaurants throughout the state to ensure that these organizations are following the latest COVID-19 guidelines. Licenses for these businesses can be revoked if they are not following the guidelines. On Wednesday, July 1, the commonwealth moved into Phase 3 of Governor Ralph Northam’s ‘Forward Virginia’ plan for reopening, which allowed nonessential retail businesses to fully open, restaurants to fully open without bar seating, gyms to open at 75% capacity, entertainment venues to open at 50% capacity and gatherings of up to 250 people.

News

Sherando Lake hoping to reopen soon

Updated: 1 hour ago
As many places have reopened during Phase 3 of Governor Northam’s “Forward Virginia Plan,” some tourist destinations remain closed. Sherando Lake is still closed due to the COVID-19 concerns. Now, the US Forest Service is looking to continue to look to find ways to make a place like Sherando Lake safer. Shernado Lake is one of the most popular areas in the George Washington and Jefferson Forests. With that comes more work to reopen a busy recreational facility. “In order to operate the recreation area there, we rely on a combination of seasonal employees and volunteer campground hosts,” said Nadine Siak, a part of George Washington and Jefferson Forests. The issue right now is to make sure they do not allow too many people access to the park and the fact that they have a shortage of employees due to health concerns. “Installing gates so we can control the number of visitors using the area is aimed at ensuring public and employee safety and of course promoting social distancing,” said Siak.

News

The importance of contact tracing in the Valley

Updated: 1 hour ago
As the coronavirus pandemic continues, contact tracing is crucial, even picking up a phone call can help protect those around you. “Contact tracing is one of the best tools we have in our tool box to reduce the spread of COVID-19. So, it’s a compassionate act really,” Laura Lee Wight, with the Central Shenandoah Health District, said. In this day and age, most things can be done through our phone, and now picking up a “contact tracing phone call” can help protect you and others from COVID-19. Contact tracing retraces the steps of those infected to see who may have been exposed to COVID-19 .

News

The importance of contact tracing in the Valley

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
As the coronavirus pandemic continues, contact tracing is crucial, even picking up a phone call can help protect those around you.

News

The effect of COVID-19 and the Latinx community in Harrisonburg

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
In Harrisonburg, those of Latino ethnicity account for only 19 percent of the population.