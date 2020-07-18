Page Valley Fair canceled due to coronavirus concerns

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - With concerns surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic, the Page Valley Fair has been canceled this summer.

The 68th annual fair was scheduled for August 23-29th in Page County.

Vice President of the fair association, Louis Mauck said it wasn’t feasible for the fair to comply with the requests of Governor Ralph Northam.

“It is a disappointment for the staff and the officers, but it’s the biggest disappointment for the kids,” Mauck said. “It’s the highlight of finishing the year. They had gotten out of school. They’re getting ready to go back. Some of them, this would have been their last year. They’re disappointed. We’re disappointed. Life is full of disappointments.”

Mauck says the 4-H livestock sale and shows are still scheduled to go on.

The fair has been held in Page County since 1953.

