Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County Baseball League scores from July 17.
RCBL Scoreboard - Friday, July 17
Elkton 10, Clover Hill 9
Bridgewater 10, Montezuma 3
Broadway 12, Stuarts Draft 10
Updated RCBL Standings - July 17
1. Broadway: 9-4 Overall
t2. Clover Hill: 8-4 Overall
t2. New Market: 8-4 Overall
4. Bridgewater: 8-6 Overall
5. Grottoes: 6-7 Overall
6. Elkton: 5-8 Overall
7. Montezuma: 5-9 Overall
8. Stuarts Draft: 2-9 Overall
