RCBL Scoreboard: Friday, July 17

Rockingham County Baseball League scores from July 17.
Rockingham County Baseball League scores from July 17.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County Baseball League scores from July 17.

RCBL Scoreboard - Friday, July 17

Elkton 10, Clover Hill 9

Bridgewater 10, Montezuma 3

Broadway 12, Stuarts Draft 10

Updated RCBL Standings - July 17

1. Broadway: 9-4 Overall

t2. Clover Hill: 8-4 Overall

t2. New Market: 8-4 Overall

4. Bridgewater: 8-6 Overall

5. Grottoes: 6-7 Overall

6. Elkton: 5-8 Overall

7. Montezuma: 5-9 Overall

8. Stuarts Draft: 2-9 Overall

