Staunton brewery is back open

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Redbeard Brewing Company reopened after being closed for a few weeks. The brewery used the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to get some renovations done faster.

Jonathan Wright is the owner and head brewer of Redbeard Brewing Company.

“We’ve taken advantage of the time and some planned renovations that were supposed to happen in kind of multiple phases while we were open, we were able to get done in one big chunk while we were closed,” Wright said.

The shut down wasn’t ideal, but effective.

“Being open would’ve been better, but getting all of this done while we were closed was a bit of a blessing in disguise,” Wright said.

One of the renovations was expanding the taproom, which now allows for double the occupants inside. Many customers, like Evan Ritter, came out to see the renovations.

“So far I’m enjoying them. Have a lot more space, kept the same overall atmosphere that I loved since the day I walked in,” Ritter said.

The brewery also put in a handicap entrance to the taproom, another bathroom and a new bar.

“We’ve been able to really make the space more friendly, more accessible and just a little more pleasant by, you know, upping the interior finish,” Wright said.

Wright is happy to be back in business and rejoin the dining scene in Downtown Staunton.

“The idea of being outside and eating and drinking is a little bit more, you know, acceptable and the fact that we’ve got a giant 3,000 square foot ‘beer garden,’ you know, it’s nice to know that people can go from their outdoor dining experience and come visit us for an outdoor drinking experience,” Wright said.

