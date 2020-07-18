Vehicle crash on I-81 near Raphine closes lanes

The annual Dayton Days Autumn Celebration is postponed this year due to COVID-19, which is bad news, especially for the local businesses.
The Dayton Days Autumn Celebration brought an estimated 40,000 people to town last fall, and with many guests and vendors coming from out of state, the town of Dayton made the decision to postpone the event.
“It was certainly a very extremely difficult decision, but a decision that was necessary, that we did not make lightly and without considerable deliberation,” Christa Hall, Planning and Zoning Official with the Town of Dayton, said.
The influx of thousands of guests to Dayton would have helped local businesses make up for some revenue losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hall said the Town of Dayton understands this is a huge loss for the community, but the town still hopes to help businesses.
“The town is also going to be looking into some creative ways to try to help the local businesses to recoup some of the revenue that they lose from not having the event this year,” Hall said.
Angela Sandridge, the owner of All Inspired at the Dayton Market, said many local businesses prepare inventory in advance for the event.