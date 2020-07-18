Vehicle crash on I-81 near Raphine closes lanes

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - VDOT on Saturday afternoon reported a vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in Augusta County. The crash is in the southbound lanes approximately a half mile north of Exit 205 (Raphine).

VDOT reports all southbound lanes are closed. Traffic backups are at least two miles. VDOT advises drivers to expect delays.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.