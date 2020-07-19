Summertime heat to hit the eastern half of US Sunday

(WHSV) - Our area will be dealing with the hottest temperatures of the year Sunday, but we are not alone.

The Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and northeast will be battling the heat for the second half of the weekend. Heat advisories stretch from Minnesota to Maine and then all the way down to North Carolina. The higher elevations will be not seeing as serious heat like our area, for example. Some areas including Minneapolis, New Jersey, and the Delmarva Peninsula are under excessive heat warnings.

Heat advisories and some excessive heat warnings have been issued from Minnesota to North Carolina. (WHSV)

Highs will be in the 90s tomorrow practically everywhere east of the Mississippi. (WHSV)

Temperatures tomorrow afternoon across a good swath of the eastern US will be in the 90s with heat index values above 100 degrees.

Heat index values will be 100+ in many areas. (WHSV)

Just remember, if you think it is hot in our area, other areas are experiencing worse heat including our friends east of the Blue Ridge!

