Advertisement

Albemarle Co. giving away masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19

Albemarle County giving away free face masks.
Albemarle County giving away free face masks.(NBC29)
By Rachel Hirschheimer, NBC29
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - As new coronavirus cases slowly emerge in the area, Albemarle County is helping the community do its part to stop the spread.

“Our numbers are beginning to tick back up again in the daily new cases and percent positivity,” Albemarle County County Director of Communications and Public Engagement Emily Kilroy said. “We have to think hard about where as a community do we want see ourselves in terms of community spread?”

That’s why the county is hosting free mask giveaways the week of Monday, July 20, starting at the Greenwood Community Center.

“We know that face coverings are so important for preventing the spread of COVID-19,” Kilroy said.

Sasha Zackirsson lives in Crozet and took time out of her day to grab a few masks for her husband and two children.

“If you’re struggling right now financially, and you’re wondering about how to get a good mask you should take up the opportunity to get one,” Zackirsson said.

Geo Wassung says he heard about the event from his friend, and made it his mission to do his part and pick up a mask.

“I think it’s extremely important. This is not a right. This is a privilege and a responsibility,” the Crozet man said.

Kilroy said attending one of these events is simple, because it doesn’t require you to bring an ID or get out of the car: “You lower the window of your passenger seat, we will ask you how many cloth face coverings you would like, we will give them to you, and you can be on your way,” she said.

If you have not decided if you should pick up free face masks for you and your family, Kilroy has this advice for you: “If you’re on the fence, just come on out. We have days all week long where people can come out and get face coverings. It’s an easy and important step everyone can take to help keep the community safe,” Kilroy said.

Since June, Albemarle County has given away 20,000 free face masks. The county is hoping to give out 2,500 by the end of this week.

You can pick up your free face mask at the following locations:

  • Tuesday, July 21 - 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free Union Country School
  • Wednesday, July 22 - 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Barracks West
  • Thursday, July 23 - 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Covenant School on Hickory Street
  • Friday, July 24 - 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Crossroad County Story and 2 p.m.-6 p.m. at Yancey School Community Center

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Parents turn to nannies as schools go virtual

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Enzo Domingo, NBC12
Most in-demand nannies are expected to be tech-savvy to also fill role as teacher.

Local

Narcotics charges led to multiple arrests Monday

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Several arrests were made on Monday by the Shenandoah County Sheriff's Department with narcotics charges.

State

Bumpass man guilty in case involving the sexual exploitation of a minor

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By NBC29 Newsroom
A Bumpass man is facing up to 80 years in prison after be convicted on all charges related to a Louisa County teenager’s disappearance last year.

Travel

Vehicle crash closes all westbound lanes on US-33 in Elkton

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Drivers should expect delays on US-33 due to a vehicle crash that has closed the westbound left shoulder, left lane, right lane and right shoulder.

Latest News

Local

UVA students collecting smart devices to give to senior and low-income patients

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Holmes, NBC29
Students are collecting old phones, tables and laptops to give to patients needing tele-health services.

State

Man gets nine years in prison for armed robbery of $200

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Virginia man is set to spend nearly a decade in prison after pleading guilty to stealing $200 from a convenience store during an armed robbery.

Local

July is peak month for grill fires and injuries

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
Per year, around 19,700 patients visit the ER for injuries related to grilling. Over 9,000 of those injuries involve thermal burns.

State

Richmond police looking for suspects in assault, robbery on Monument Avenue

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
Richmond police are investigating an assault and robbery that happened at the circle on Monument Avenue last week.

State

Gov. Jim Justice holds virtual COVID-19 conference Monday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Governor Jim Justice will hold a virtual news conference at 12:30 p.m. on Monday to address the state’s COVID-19 response.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,942 since Friday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer and Caleb Stewart
As of Monday, July 20, Virginia has had 78,375 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.