Albemarle Co. giving away masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - As new coronavirus cases slowly emerge in the area, Albemarle County is helping the community do its part to stop the spread.

“Our numbers are beginning to tick back up again in the daily new cases and percent positivity,” Albemarle County County Director of Communications and Public Engagement Emily Kilroy said. “We have to think hard about where as a community do we want see ourselves in terms of community spread?”

That’s why the county is hosting free mask giveaways the week of Monday, July 20, starting at the Greenwood Community Center.

“We know that face coverings are so important for preventing the spread of COVID-19,” Kilroy said.

Sasha Zackirsson lives in Crozet and took time out of her day to grab a few masks for her husband and two children.

“If you’re struggling right now financially, and you’re wondering about how to get a good mask you should take up the opportunity to get one,” Zackirsson said.

Geo Wassung says he heard about the event from his friend, and made it his mission to do his part and pick up a mask.

“I think it’s extremely important. This is not a right. This is a privilege and a responsibility,” the Crozet man said.

Kilroy said attending one of these events is simple, because it doesn’t require you to bring an ID or get out of the car: “You lower the window of your passenger seat, we will ask you how many cloth face coverings you would like, we will give them to you, and you can be on your way,” she said.

If you have not decided if you should pick up free face masks for you and your family, Kilroy has this advice for you: “If you’re on the fence, just come on out. We have days all week long where people can come out and get face coverings. It’s an easy and important step everyone can take to help keep the community safe,” Kilroy said.

Since June, Albemarle County has given away 20,000 free face masks. The county is hoping to give out 2,500 by the end of this week.

You can pick up your free face mask at the following locations:

Tuesday, July 21 - 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free Union Country School

Wednesday, July 22 - 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Barracks West

Thursday, July 23 - 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Covenant School on Hickory Street

Friday, July 24 - 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Crossroad County Story and 2 p.m.-6 p.m. at Yancey School Community Center

