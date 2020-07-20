Bumpass man guilty in case involving the sexual exploitation of a minor

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Bumpass man is facing up to 80 years in prison after be convicted on all charges related to a Louisa County teenager’s disappearance last year.

According to Louisa County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rusty McGuire, 34-four-year-old Bruce W. Lynch, Jr. was scheduled for arraignment on eight charges related to the sexual exploitation of a minor when he entered pleas of guilty to all charges without any agreement with prosecutors.

Lynch was apprehended with the 14-year-old victim in Caroline County back in late October 2019. Authorities - which included the FBI, Virginia State Police, and sheriff’s deputies - had been searching for them for more than a week.

The teenage girl was safely reunited with her family.

It was revealed during a previous court hearing that Lynch had admitted during an interrogation to being intimate with the teen on several occasions, and that he was in love with her.

Lynch is scheduled to be sentenced on September 21.

