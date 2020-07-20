Advertisement

Engine maker Briggs & Stratton files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Briggs & Stratton Corp., billed as the world’s largest manufacturer of small gas engines, has filed for bankruptcy protection citing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Briggs & Stratton Corp., billed as the world’s largest manufacturer of small gas engines, has filed for bankruptcy protection citing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic.(Source: Gray News)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — Briggs & Stratton Corp., billed as the world’s largest manufacturer of small gas engines, has filed for bankruptcy protection citing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Milwaukee-area company says Monday that as part of the Chapter 11 filing it has secured secured debtor-in-possession financing of $677.5 million from KPS Capital Partners LP, the private equity firm purchasing its assets, and its existing lenders. It says that will allow it to continue operating ahead of closing the deal.

The company was founded in Milwaukee in 1908 by Stephen Foster Briggs and Harold M. Stratton. Its engines are used in lawnmowers, pressure washers, electrical generators and other products.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Man found dead may be linked to shooting at NJ federal judge’s house

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Maryclaire Dale
Investigators are examining a possible connection between the shooting and the body of a man found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in Sullivan County, New York, a law enforcement official said.

National

Bahamas bans US travelers amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Travis Leder
Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis has announced new travel bans which will prevent people in the U.S. from traveling to the Caribbean country.

National

Workers protest racial inequality on day of national strike

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By AARON MORRISON
Dubbed the “Strike for Black Lives,” the protest was organized by labor unions and social and racial justice organizations, which planned a range of actions in more than two dozen U.S. cities.

Coronavirus

UK coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By MARIA CHENG
In research published Monday in the journal Lancet, scientists said that they found their experimental COVID-19 vaccine produced a dual immune response in people aged 18 to 55 that lasted at least two months after they were immunized.

Coronavirus

Trump faces divisions with Senate GOP on virus aid

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lisa Mascaro
President Donald Trump insisted “good things” were underway on the next COVID-19 aid package Monday as he met with Republican congressional leaders, but new divisions between the Senate GOP and the White House posed fresh challenges as the crisis worsened and emergency relief was expiring.

Latest News

Local

UVA students collecting smart devices to give to senior and low-income patients

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Holmes, NBC29
Students are collecting old phones, tables and laptops to give to patients needing tele-health services.

State

Man gets nine years in prison for armed robbery of $200

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Virginia man is set to spend nearly a decade in prison after pleading guilty to stealing $200 from a convenience store during an armed robbery.

Local

July is grill safety month

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
Per year, around 19,700 patients visit the ER for injuries related to grilling. Over 9,000 of those injuries involve thermal burns.

National Politics

Georgia Democrats release finalists to replace Rep. John Lewis on ballot

Updated: 2 hours ago
Georgia Democrats announced on Monday a list of five finalists who are under consideration to replace Rep. John Lewis on the November ballot.

State

Richmond police looking for suspects in assault, robbery on Monument Avenue

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
Richmond police are investigating an assault and robbery that happened at the circle on Monument Avenue last week.