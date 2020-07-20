Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Heat index near 100 today with a few storms

By Christopher Holtzman
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:39 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(WHSV) - Heat and humidity will continue this week. Oppressive heat today with heat indices near 100 degrees, make sure to take appropriate precautions. Showers and storms will be common each afternoon through the weekend with lower humidity by Saturday.

MONDAY: A First Alert Weather day for heat indices near 100 degrees. A very warm and humid morning with temperatures quickly rising into the 80s. Very hot and humid with highs in the mid to upper 90s. With humidity, temperatures will feel like it’s close to 100 degrees at times. Make sure to take appropriate precautions if you plan on being outside for an extended period of time. Partly to mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. An isolated threat for a storm to become strong to severe, heavy rain and gusty winds. Otherwise a hot and muggy evening with temperatures in the 80s, falling into the low 70s overnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

With the humidity, it will feel like it's close to 100 degrees this afternoon.
With the humidity, it will feel like it's close to 100 degrees this afternoon.(WHSV)
A few showers and storms will develop this afternoon and evening. An isolated threat for a strong to severe storm.
A few showers and storms will develop this afternoon and evening. An isolated threat for a strong to severe storm.(WHSV)

TUESDAY: A very warm and humid morning with patchy fog, temperatures quickly rising into the 80s. Partly cloudy, hot and humid with highs in the low 90s in the afternoon, feeling like the mid 90s with the humidity. Scattered showers and storms will develop in the afternoon and evening hours, an isolated threat for a strong to severe storm. Gusty winds and heavy rain in any storm. Staying hot and muggy for the evening with temperatures in the 80s, falling into the low 70s overnight with patchy fog.

Scattered showers and storms will develop Tuesday afternoon and evening. An isolated threat for a strong ot severe storm.
Scattered showers and storms will develop Tuesday afternoon and evening. An isolated threat for a strong ot severe storm.(WHSV)

WEDNESDAY: Staring out the day with temperatures in the 70s and patchy fog. A mix of sun and clouds, hot and humid with highs in the low 90s, feeling like the mid 90s. Scattered showers and storms once again in the afternoon and evening, heavy rain and gusty winds in any storm. A warm evening with temperatures in the 80s, falling into the low 70s overnight with patchy fog after midnight.

THURSDAY: Starting out the day in the 70s with patchy fog. Partly cloudy, hot and humid for the day with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s in the afternoon, feeling like the mid 90s. Evening temperatures in the 80s, falling into the upper 60s overnight.

FRIDAY: Morning temperatures in the 70s, a warm start. Staying warm and humid for the day with a few storms in the afternoon/evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THIS WEEKEND: Not as humid this weekend behind a front, still hot though. Morning temperatures will be in the 70s, highs each day will rise into the low 90s.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

