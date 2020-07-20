Gov. Jim Justice to hold virtual COVID-19 conference on Monday
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
W. Va. Governor Jim Justice will hold a virtual news conference at 12:30 p.m. on Monday to address the state’s COVID-19 response.
You can tune in below to watch the virtual conference and stay with WHSV for more updates.
Last week, Gov. Justice reinstated a number of COVID-19 restrictions, including restricting crowd sizes and the closure of bars across the state.
