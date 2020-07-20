Advertisement

Gov. Jim Justice to hold virtual COVID-19 conference on Monday

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice delivers his annual State of the State address in the House Chambers at the state capitol in Charleston, W.Va. Justice said Thursday, July 2, 2020, that residents should prepare for a mandatory face mask order as the state’s new coronavirus cases rise to their highest level since the pandemic began. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson, File)
FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice delivers his annual State of the State address in the House Chambers at the state capitol in Charleston, W.Va. Justice said Thursday, July 2, 2020, that residents should prepare for a mandatory face mask order as the state’s new coronavirus cases rise to their highest level since the pandemic began. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson, File)(Chris Jackson | AP)
By WHSV newsroom
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
W. Va. Governor Jim Justice will hold a virtual news conference at 12:30 p.m. on Monday to address the state’s COVID-19 response.

You can tune in below to watch the virtual conference and stay with WHSV for more updates.

I will hold a virtual press briefing at 12:30 p.m. today on our #COVID19 preparations and response. You can watch live...

Posted by Governor Jim Justice on Monday, July 20, 2020

Last week, Gov. Justice reinstated a number of COVID-19 restrictions, including restricting crowd sizes and the closure of bars across the state.

