July is grill safety month.

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With good weather, and limited restaurant openings due to the coronavirus, grilling looks like a great option.

But, with more at home grilling, come more fires and grill related injuries, making July Grill Safety Month.

Statistics by the National Fire Protection Association show, July is the peak month for grill fires and grill injuries.

Per year, around 19,700 patients visit the ER for injuries related to grilling. Over 9,000 of those injuries involve thermal burns.

Harrisonburg Fire Department's, Erin Stehle, says you should keep children and pets at least three feet away from grills, to lessen chances of injury. Bur if you or a loved one does get burned, it is important to assess the severity of your burn, and then treat the burn accordingly.

“If it’s reddened, just like a sunburn, put it under cool water, it should go away on it’s own,” Stehle says. “But if there’s any type of under layer of the skin showing, any muscle or anything like that, please call 911 immediately or get to a hospital.”

You should also always make sure your grill is clean of grease or fat build up prior to turning it on, make sure you are a safe distance away from your home, railings, and eaves, and always make sure your charcoal is fully cool before you dispose of it.

Over 10,000 grill fires contribute to the fires responded to nation wide, so make sure you and your families are staying safe when you next decide to cook out.

