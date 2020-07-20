Advertisement

Local musician organizes “Black Lives Matter: a music therapy session”

DJ station at Black Lives Matter: a music therapy session
DJ station at Black Lives Matter: a music therapy session(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - One local musician wanted to combine music and a message.

Instead of doing a house show for his birthday, Keano Illidge decided to organize the event “Black Lives Matter: a music therapy session.”

The event centered around the Black Lives Matter movement. The hope was to create conversation and community through music.

Musicians from across Virginia came to Restless Moons Brewing in Downtown Harrisonburg to speak and perform pieces.

“I wanted some people to come here, and while we have this platform, this little platform that I do have, I wanted to make sure I get a message out and use my platform correctly. Say ‘hey, there’s things going on in the world and this is how we need to address it,” Illidge said.

The event was free, but any donations raised will be donated to the Justice for Breonna Taylor fund.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

