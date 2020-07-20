Local woman turns 100, beats covid-19

NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) — She has lived through the Spanish flu pandemic, overcame breast cancer and is now surviving her battle with COVID-19. Miss Gladys is ringing in her 100th birthday in a very unique way.

"Since she was 98, she's been telling everyone she is 100," said Pat Mongold, Gladys' mother-in-law.

Miss Gladys’ family, and the staff at the Life Care Center of New Market, surprised her with a socially distanced celebration. It was filled with a decorated cake, balloons and even a fun tiara for her. A month or so after her birthday, the coronavirus hit the facility.

"We were concerned because of her age. We didn't really think it would be a very good thing if she got it, but she did get it," said Mongold.

After physical therapy and lots of prayers, Gladys is now recovering.

“If my mother-in-law were to die tomorrow, it would not be from COVID-19, because she is one tough, feisty old bird,” said Mongold.

In her 100 years of life, Gladys has raised 4 sons and spoiled her 7 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Her family says she is well-loved by all that she meets and is always itching for more time with them.

“That’s her famous thing, ‘Don’t make it so long the next time,‘” said Mongold.

