Man gets nine years in prison for armed robbery of $200

(KFYR-TV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (AP) - A Virginia man is set to spend nearly a decade in prison after pleading guilty to stealing $200 from a convenience store during an armed robbery.

The Roanoke Times reports that Shomari Terrell Knight, 25, pleaded guilty last week to robbery and gun charges.

He was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Knight was arrested last year on charges of robbing a 7-Eleven store in Salem.

Police said two suspects using masks demanded money from two clerks.

A second suspect has not been arrested.

