Advertisement

Narcotics charges led to multiple arrests Monday

(AP Images)
By WHSV newsroom
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — According to a Facebook post from the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, several arrests were made on Monday of narcotics charges, including heroin and methamphetamine.

Multiple arrests were made by the Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office on Monday.
Multiple arrests were made by the Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office on Monday.(Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office)

Justin Lee Weatherholtz, 29, was charged with four counts of distribution of a controlled substance.

Amber Holzbauer, 40, was charged with four counts of distribution of a controlled substance; one count to conspire, distribute and schedule a controlled substance; and one count of obtaining money under false.

Dallas Michael Fraley, 31, was charged with two counts of manufacture and distribution of a controlled substance.

Blake Lonas, 23, was charged with two counts of distributions of a controlled substance.

Tony Lynn Palmer, 51, was charged with four counts of distribution of a controlled substance.

Stephanie Long, 46, was charged with one count of selling or providing a controlled substance, two counts of passion with intent to distribute a controlled substance and one count of distribution of a controlled substance.

Weatherholtz, Holzbauer, Fraley, Lonas, Palmer and Long are being held without bail.

Justin Barrick, 28, was charged with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance.

James Mills, 49, was charged with one count of distribution of a controlled substance and one count of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute,

Barrick and Mills are both being held on a $2,000 secured bond.

All of the above men and women are scheduled to appear before the Shenandoah County Circuit Court on July 17.

Additionally, three other arrests were made over the weekend. Kristy Elizabeth, 28, was arrested on July 18 and charged with distribution of a controlled substance; Tyler Holzbauer, 22, was arrested on July 17 and charged with three counts of distribution of a controlled substance; and Adam Tyler Bodge, 23, was arrested on July 19 with distributing a controlled substance and conspiring to distribute a controlled substance.

The investigation is ongoing. Stay with WHSV for updates.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Albemarle Co. giving away masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Rachel Hirschheimer, NBC29
As new coronavirus cases slowly emerge in the area, Albemarle County is helping the community do its part to stop the spread.

State

Parents turn to nannies as schools go virtual

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Enzo Domingo, NBC12
Most in-demand nannies are expected to be tech-savvy to also fill role as teacher.

State

Bumpass man guilty in case involving the sexual exploitation of a minor

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By NBC29 Newsroom
A Bumpass man is facing up to 80 years in prison after be convicted on all charges related to a Louisa County teenager’s disappearance last year.

Travel

Vehicle crash closes all westbound lanes on US-33 in Elkton

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Drivers should expect delays on US-33 due to a vehicle crash that has closed the westbound left shoulder, left lane, right lane and right shoulder.

Latest News

Local

UVA students collecting smart devices to give to senior and low-income patients

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Holmes, NBC29
Students are collecting old phones, tables and laptops to give to patients needing tele-health services.

State

Man gets nine years in prison for armed robbery of $200

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Virginia man is set to spend nearly a decade in prison after pleading guilty to stealing $200 from a convenience store during an armed robbery.

Local

July is peak month for grill fires and injuries

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
Per year, around 19,700 patients visit the ER for injuries related to grilling. Over 9,000 of those injuries involve thermal burns.

State

Richmond police looking for suspects in assault, robbery on Monument Avenue

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
Richmond police are investigating an assault and robbery that happened at the circle on Monument Avenue last week.

State

Gov. Jim Justice holds virtual COVID-19 conference Monday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Governor Jim Justice will hold a virtual news conference at 12:30 p.m. on Monday to address the state’s COVID-19 response.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,942 since Friday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer and Caleb Stewart
As of Monday, July 20, Virginia has had 78,375 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.