Narcotics charges led to multiple arrests Monday

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — According to a Facebook post from the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, several arrests were made on Monday of narcotics charges, including heroin and methamphetamine.

Multiple arrests were made by the Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office on Monday. (Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office)

Justin Lee Weatherholtz, 29, was charged with four counts of distribution of a controlled substance.

Amber Holzbauer, 40, was charged with four counts of distribution of a controlled substance; one count to conspire, distribute and schedule a controlled substance; and one count of obtaining money under false.

Dallas Michael Fraley, 31, was charged with two counts of manufacture and distribution of a controlled substance.

Blake Lonas, 23, was charged with two counts of distributions of a controlled substance.

Tony Lynn Palmer, 51, was charged with four counts of distribution of a controlled substance.

Stephanie Long, 46, was charged with one count of selling or providing a controlled substance, two counts of passion with intent to distribute a controlled substance and one count of distribution of a controlled substance.

Weatherholtz, Holzbauer, Fraley, Lonas, Palmer and Long are being held without bail.

Justin Barrick, 28, was charged with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance.

James Mills, 49, was charged with one count of distribution of a controlled substance and one count of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute,

Barrick and Mills are both being held on a $2,000 secured bond.

All of the above men and women are scheduled to appear before the Shenandoah County Circuit Court on July 17.

Additionally, three other arrests were made over the weekend. Kristy Elizabeth, 28, was arrested on July 18 and charged with distribution of a controlled substance; Tyler Holzbauer, 22, was arrested on July 17 and charged with three counts of distribution of a controlled substance; and Adam Tyler Bodge, 23, was arrested on July 19 with distributing a controlled substance and conspiring to distribute a controlled substance.

The investigation is ongoing. Stay with WHSV for updates.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.