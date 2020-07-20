Richmond police looking for suspects in assault, robbery on Monument Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) — Richmond police are investigating an assault and robbery that happened at the circle on Monument Avenue last week.

Two people were reportedly robbed around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday night after being at the circle on Monument and Allen.

Police say one of the victims was carrying a rifle when an argument started and both victims were assaulted.

A suspect is said to have chased one of the victims before displaying a handgun and demanding the victim drop the rifle. The victim complied and the suspect fled the area.

Anyone with information on the assault and robbery should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

