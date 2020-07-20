Sky Viewing for through July 24

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Comet NEOWISE is now only visible in the evenings. You can also check out two of the best planets to see in the summer, Jupiter and Saturn. We also have International Space Station passes.

The skies will be just dark enough about 9:45 p.m. to see the Comet with the naked eye, but best comet viewing is going to be from about 10pm through 12:30/1 am this week. It will be rising higher in the sky each night.

The only issue this week will be storms. While storms won’t be completely widespread, they can leave some clouds that would block the view but will vary depending on location. The best thing, is just to check the sky with sunset and just after. (Sunset is about 8:30 p.m.)

The video above is a time lapse taken by Mike Mallow of Comet NEOWISE over the Germany Valley this week.

VIEWING TIP: Watch the sky to see where the sun sets. You want to look just to the right (north) of where it sets.

You want to look for the Big Dipper to appear as it gets dark. To spot the Comet look at the bottom of the cup of the Big Dipper. The comet will be about halfway from the horizon to the bottom most star of the Big Dipper.

I managed to get a few shots.

Comet is above the light pole

Lightning was amazing

Will work on better edit tomorrow



Bottom line I was finally able to see it and I was a beautiful night. pic.twitter.com/dRJKs3dLvg — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) July 20, 2020

It is hard to see with the naked eye but you can see it. Grab some binoculars or a telescope for better viewing

BEST VIEWING: If you want an even better view, try to get away from light pollution. If you’re southeast of one of our cities, you may have some viewing issues or it will just be not as bright as if you were in a darker area. Don’t forget to check out the photo gallery at the bottom to see photos of the Comet from our area. If you have a great photo, there’s a link at the end where you can upload it.

Comet NEOWISE is getting dimmer each night but if you haven’t had a chance to see it, or you want to see it again, it’s still worth checking out, or maybe even testing out your night shots with your camera.

Comet NEOWISE will be closest to the Earth on Thursday, June 23rd but it’s still 64 million miles away. Remember Comets can be very unpredictable but Astronomers expect it to be visible for a few more weeks. We’re able to see it so well now because it didn’t break apart as it moved toward the Sun last week.

Best viewing, look just under the cup of the Big Dipper (WHSV)

COMET NEOWISE: Visible after sunset by looking north-northwest.

Sunset: About 8:30 p.m.

It won’t be visible until about 9:45 pm once the sky gets a bit darker. After 10 p.m. the viewing will improve.

Comet NEOWISE will rise higher in the sky each night to the west. The Big Dipper will appear in the northwest sky, so spot the Big Dipper and look just below.

Best viewing- grab binoculars or a telescope to spot it

It will be visible until just after midnight the entire week

Going to be out shooting comet #Neowise again tonight in darker skies. I got this last night just northwest of Roanoke! At this point the internet is saturated with comet images - but I'm going to keep posting about it because it's so pretty.



📍Roanoke, VA 7/14/20 pic.twitter.com/LP7EKN7ozT — Peter Forister 🇺🇸⚡️🇺🇸 (@forecaster25) July 16, 2020

INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION:

We do have some International Space Station passes this week however they will be so quick and low on the horizon.

PLANETS:

Saturn and Jupiter are at their brightest right now and can be seen each night. The planets become visible as the skies get dark enough after sunset. Look in the south-southeast part of the sky. The planets are rising so they will become pretty high in the sky later in the night. You can also see 4 of Jupiter’s moons. Jupiter has 53 moons but NASA says scientists think Jupiter may have as many as 79 moons.

We can only see the 4 largest moons, called the Galilean moons. Io, Europa, Ganymede, and Callisto. On rare dark nights, you can spot the 4 moons faintly with the naked eye, but they can be easily seen with a telescope or a high zoom on a camera.

These pictures were taken just a few days ago.

Jupiter and Saturn (Aubrey Urbanowicz)

We’d love to see your Comet NEOWISE pictures, you can submit those here:

More than anything, just enjoy the view. Happy viewing!

