“Stuff the Bus” sees good turnout in Shenandoah County

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - This weekend, the Shenandoah County Sheriff Office took part in the annual “Stuff the Bus” campaign collecting donations for local schools.

Friday through Sunday they were outside of Walmart in Woodstock collecting school supplies and monetary donations for students.

They have been doing this for more than 10 years. Sgt. Whitney Mauck said there was a good turnout in the community, despite the pandemic. They received more money donations than physical donations unlike in years past.

“We’ve actually done a lot better than we thought we were gonna do with everything going on in the world, which is thanks to the community we live in. They always come through every time something like this goes on,” Mauck said.

They will use the money donations to buy any other needed supplies for the backpacks. Those will be given out this upcoming Friday.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.