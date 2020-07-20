Advertisement

“Stuff the Bus” sees good turnout in Shenandoah County

Stuff the Bus campaign in Shenandoah County
Stuff the Bus campaign in Shenandoah County(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - This weekend, the Shenandoah County Sheriff Office took part in the annual “Stuff the Bus” campaign collecting donations for local schools.

Friday through Sunday they were outside of Walmart in Woodstock collecting school supplies and monetary donations for students.

They have been doing this for more than 10 years. Sgt. Whitney Mauck said there was a good turnout in the community, despite the pandemic. They received more money donations than physical donations unlike in years past.

“We’ve actually done a lot better than we thought we were gonna do with everything going on in the world, which is thanks to the community we live in. They always come through every time something like this goes on,” Mauck said.

They will use the money donations to buy any other needed supplies for the backpacks. Those will be given out this upcoming Friday.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local musician organizes “Black Lives Matter: a music therapy session”

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
One local musician wanted to combine music and a message.

Weather

Summertime heat to hit the eastern half of US Sunday

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
Our area will be dealing with the hottest temperatures of the year Sunday, but we are not alone.

News

Staunton brewery is back open

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT
|
By Stephanie Penn
Redbeard Brewing Company reopened after being closed for a few weeks. The brewery used the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to get some renovations done faster.

News

No entry to Virginia liquor stores without a mask

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Virginia’s state-owned liquor stores say they won’t let anyone not wearing a mask into their stores starting Monday as part of an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Latest News

National

John Lewis, lion of civil rights and Congress, dies at 80

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 5:17 PM EDT
|
By CALVIN WOODWARD and DESIREE SEALS
John Lewis, who carried the struggle against racial discrimination from Southern battlegrounds of the 1960s to the halls of Congress, has died. He was 80.

News

Vehicle crash cleared on I-81 near Raphine

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 4:08 PM EDT
VDOT on Saturday afternoon reported a vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in Augusta County.

News

Life after having COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:47 PM EDT
Father opens up about his struggles with life after having COVID-19.

News

Watch the late evening forecast

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:29 PM EDT
Watch the late evening forecast

News

Governor announces General Assembly will convene for special session August 18

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:27 PM EDT
Governor Ralph Northam has announced he is calling the General Assembly into special session Tuesday, August 18, following his traditional end-of-fiscal-year report to the General Assembly’s money committees. Northam says the session is necessary to adopt a budget based on the revised revenue forecast in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Northam will also work with legislative leaders and advocates to propose additional criminal justice and policing reform. “I look forward to bringing legislators back in session as we continue to navigate these unprecedented times,” said Governor Northam. “We have a unique opportunity to provide critical support to Virginians, invest strategically in our economic recovery, and make progress on policing and criminal justice reform. Let’s get to work.” The General Assembly will meet to adopt a final budget, a process postponed earlier in the year due to COVID-19. In April, Governor Northam worked with legislators to freeze more than $2.2 billion in new spending in Virginia’s new biennial budget. Northam says this strategy allowed time for the Commonwealth’s fiscal outlook to stabilize, and avoided major cuts to new programs and state services.

News

Cancellation of Dayton Days Autumn Celebration impacts town’s local businesses

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:27 PM EDT
The annual Dayton Days Autumn Celebration is postponed this year due to COVID-19, which is bad news, especially for the local businesses. The Dayton Days Autumn Celebration brought an estimated 40,000 people to town last fall, and with many guests and vendors coming from out of state, the town of Dayton made the decision to postpone the event. “It was certainly a very extremely difficult decision, but a decision that was necessary, that we did not make lightly and without considerable deliberation,” Christa Hall, Planning and Zoning Official with the Town of Dayton, said. The influx of thousands of guests to Dayton would have helped local businesses make up for some revenue losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hall said the Town of Dayton understands this is a huge loss for the community, but the town still hopes to help businesses. “The town is also going to be looking into some creative ways to try to help the local businesses to recoup some of the revenue that they lose from not having the event this year,” Hall said. Angela Sandridge, the owner of All Inspired at the Dayton Market, said many local businesses prepare inventory in advance for the event.