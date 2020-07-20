Vehicle crash closes all westbound lanes on US-33 in Elkton

UPDATE (7/20 4:47 p.m.): The vehicle crash has been cleared, according to VDOT.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Drivers should expect delays on US-33 due to a vehicle crash that has closed the westbound left shoulder, left lane, right lane and right shoulder.

The crash occurred 0.2 miles west of Junction US Business 33 in Elkton in Rockingham County, according to VDOT. That’s right off of Rockingham Pike, near Food Lion.

