1on1: Hardy Co. teacher a finalist for WV Teacher of Year

As of Friday, July 17, Virginia has had 75,433 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
That’s a rise of 1,002 positive cases since Wednesday, out of 17,605 tests newly added to the system, which comes out to 5.7% of the newest tests coming back positive.
On Tuesday, July 14, Gov. Northam held a COVID-19 briefing on his Facebook page urging the commonwealth to keep practicing social distancing and to follow the mask mandate. Gov. Northam said that the Virginia Department of Health and Virginia’s ABC teams will begin to conduct random visits to businesses and restaurants throughout the state to ensure that these organizations are following the latest COVID-19 guidelines. Licenses for these businesses can be revoked if they are not following the guidelines.