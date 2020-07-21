“Blue Hole” swimming spot sees lots of littering

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The “Blue Hole” swimming spot off Route 33 has seen a lot of trash lately.

Some in the community say they are working to keep it clean.

There are signs on the land that ask visitors to pick up any trash left, but there is still a lot left on the ground.

The land is owned by the county who says clean up efforts are mostly left up to visitors.

One visitor, Zach Bracken, said he took it upon himself to clean it up today.

“We brought like 3... like 35-gallon trash bags and it was everything we could do to fit everything in those trash bags. There was bottles, plates, cans, everything. There was just trash everywhere,” Bracken said.

Bracken says this seems to be a problem in other parts of the area too and hopes people will participate in clean up efforts in their communities.

