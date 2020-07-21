Changing street names in Charlottesville to honor Black Lives Matter Movement proposed

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Some people in Charlottesville are asking City Council to change street names in honor of the Black Lives Matter movement sweeping across the nation.

Three people proposed changing different streets in downtown Charlottesville including Market Street. At its meeting Tuesday night, council received three name proposals including: Black Excellence Way, Black Lives Matter Avenue and Black Lives Matter Boulevard.

“I think it would be a very symbolic gesture and a very powerful message sent out to the community, and to the world, if we were to rename this stretch of the community Black Lives Matter Boulevard,” activist Don Gathers said.

The city has an honorary name policy that states it should be limited to an individual or events that have made important and lasting contributions to the city, so council is still considering its options.

