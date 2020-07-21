Advertisement

Dollar Tree, Family Dollar no longer requiring masks in stores

Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(CNN) - Dollar Tree and Family Dollar have reversed course, as the discount retailers will no longer require customers to wear masks while shopping.

This comes nearly two weeks after Dollar Tree Incorporated, which owns the two chains, announced shoppers, vendors and employees must wear face coverings.

The retailers will still enforce mask-wearing if state or local laws mandate them.

The reversal comes as major national retailers like Walmart, Target and Kroger have decided to make face coverings mandatory.

The CDC encourages people to wear masks and social distance to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Dollar Tree hasn’t said why the change was made.

