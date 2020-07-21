Advertisement

ODAC announces postponement of sports through end of 2020

ODAC announces postponement of sports through the end of the calendar year.
ODAC announces postponement of sports through the end of the calendar year.(WHSV)
By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Eastern Mennonite University and Bridgewater College announced Tuesday with the Old Dominion Athletic Conference that all competition and championships for the fall and winter season through the end of the 2020 calendar year have been postponed.

The vote by the ODAC’s President’s Council was unanimous.

The ODAC is 16th NCAA division-three conference to announce that they will not have sports this fall.

EMU Director of Athletics released this statement as part of the announcement:

“For all of us involved in athletics at EMU, from student-athletes to coaches and fans, this announcement of the postponement of competition is difficult to hear, but we understand the rationale and the importance of the decision to the greater health of our community.”

“This decision doesn’t change our mission of providing opportunities for student-athletes to learn, lead and serve within their sport and beyond,” King continued. “We know involvement in athletics and the team environment are major contributors to the well-being and health of our many student-athletes and a big part of their success in the classroom and preparation for life after college. None of these benefits are going away with this new limitation.”

Bridgewater College’s athletic department released this statement:

“At Bridgewater College, we deeply value the student-athlete experience and recognize that it enriches the entire campus. While we are extremely disappointed that there cannot be athletic competition this fall, it is the right decision.”

Decisions on non-ODAC sports, which include EMU’s women’s triathlon and men’s volleyball teams, will be made in the future.

