Elkton City Council tables Stonewall Riverside Park renaming

By Cayley Urenko
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Elkton City Council members planned to make a vote regarding a name change at the Stonewall Riverside Park, but their agenda changed Monday afternoon when the town council decided to table it.

That decision is not off the table, but Greg Lunsford, the town manager of Elkton, said council members did not want to rush the decision.

“It’s such an important issue and we really haven’t had time as a council to discuss this entire issue of name changes in-depth the way we need to,” Lunsford said.

Lunsford said the land of Stonewall Riverside Park was donated by Merck. He said the company recently reached out to the town staff regarding the name.

“[Merck was] not forceful about it at all,” Lunsford said. “They just said what they would like is either for the word “Stonewall” to be taken off the name of the park or to take the name “Merck” off of the sign.”

The Stonewall Riverside Park sign has recently disappeared. Lunsford said neither the town of Elkton or Merck removed the sign.

“I have no idea what happened to the sign, but it is certainly missing,” Lunsford said.

Lunsford said the council will be discussing and making a decision about changing the name of the park in the near future.

