Fewer hikers traveling the Appalachian Trail

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - While the Blue Ridge Mountains are full of wildlife this time of year, it may be harder to spot hikers taking on the Appalachian Trail.

According to hikers and hostel owners, this year has seen a dramatic decrease in people attempting the roughly 2,200 mile hike from Georgia to Maine.

“The trail during a pandemic has been quite scarce. I’ve spent a lot of time alone,” Hayden “Lucky Charms” Braxton said. “Whereas most people start in March, I started late May, and so that already made a situation where I was by myself a lot.”

One hostel owner in Waynesboro says he saw a 90% drop in customers in April and May.

Rockfish Gap Outfitters, a popular place for equipment and repairs, also says it has seen fewer hikers this year.

