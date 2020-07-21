First Alert Forecast: Today is a First Alert Weather Day for strong to severe storms

(WHSV) - Heat and humidity will continue this week with continuing daily storm chances.

Today: A very warm and humid morning with patchy fog, temperatures quickly rising into the 80s. A few spotty showers for the morning can’t be ruled out. There is a rain chance at any point in the day. However the better chance will be after noon.

Partly to mostly cloudy, hot and humid with highs in the low 90s in the afternoon, feeling like the mid 90s with the humidity. Scattered showers and storms for the afternoon and evening hours (mainly between 1 pm - 10 pm), an isolated threat for a strong to severe storm. Gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain in any storm. First Alert Weather Day. Staying hot and muggy for the evening with temperatures in the 80s although this will fluctuate where we have storms.

The best chance for storms will be before 10pm, with isolated activity through about midnight. Mostly clear overnight with lows falling into the low 70s overnight with patchy fog.

Scattered showers and storms develop between 1 pm to 10 pm. A few may be strong to severe. (WHSV)

Today's storm threats. (WHSV)

WEDNESDAY: Starting out the day with temperatures in the 70s and patchy fog. Partly to mostly cloudy, hot and humid with highs in the low 90s, feeling like the mid 90s. Scattered showers and storms once again in the afternoon and evening. A few storms may be severe with heavy rain, gusty winds and hail. First Alert Weather Day. A few storms for the evening with temperatures in the 80s, falling into the low 70s overnight with patchy fog after midnight.

Scattered showers and storms once again on Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of our are in a risk level 2. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for the potential for severe weather. (WHSV)

THURSDAY: Starting out the day in the 70s with patchy fog. Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a few isolated showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s in the afternoon, feeling like the mid 90s. Evening temperatures in the 80s, falling into the upper 60s to low 70s overnight with patchy fog after midnight.

FRIDAY: Morning temperatures in the 70s, a warm start with areas of fog. Staying warm and humid for the day with a few isolated storms in the afternoon/evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THIS WEEKEND: Not as humid behind a front, still hot though. Morning temperatures will be in the 70s, highs each day will rise into the low 90s.

