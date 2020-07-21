Harrisonburg organizations host rally in solidarity with nationwide Strike for Black Lives

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Dozens gathered Monday night, outside of Court Square in downtown Harrisonburg to stand in solidarity with a nationwide Strike for Black Lives.

Members from Blacks Lives Matter groups from Broadway, Elkton and Harrisonburg joined Community Solidarity with Poultry Workers, Harrisonburg/Rockingham County Virginia Organizing, Poor People’s Campaign in the Shenandoah Valley and Socialist Resurgence for a rally to discuss structural racism.

The rally began with people kneeling for 8 minutes and 43 seconds in honor of George Floyd.

Speakers focused on identifying and dismantling racism in workplaces, schools, and throughout the Shenandoah Valley.

“Existing racial hierarchy that has been with us for hundreds of years and therefore has become kind of invisible because everybody thinks that’s just the way things are, but that’s not just the way things are, that’s the way things were made,” Michael Snell-Feikema, a rally organizer, said.

Many speakers touched on the need for economic and labor justice for Black, brown and all people working in dangerous environments during the COVID-19 pandemic, while only making minimum wage.

