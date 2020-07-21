Harrisonburg’s Burn Boot Camp is back, offering in person classes

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Like many gyms shut down by the coronavirus pandemic, Harrisonburg’s Burn Boot Camp quickly decided to go virtual. They offered their camp sessions through Facebook Live on their private member Facebook page, as well as live Zoom sessions.

But now, Burn Boot Camp is back open, offering socially distant in-person camps. With the COVID-19 pandemic still prevalent, they also have new cleaning measures in place to keep everyone safe.

“Camps have a 15-minute window in between each camp, so we use that time vacuum, spot clean, and also sanitize all of the weights that have been touched,” Burn Boot Camp Head Trainer, Marcus Park said.

The floors are taped off into ten-by-ten foot squares, to ensure participants are remaining socially distant. And while masks are not required, they are welcome to those who feel comfortable working out with them on.

For anyone not comfortable with coming inside Burn Boot Camp just yet, virtual and outdoor camps are still being offered.

"You still get the quality, you just gotta be a little more accountable on your own. But we do have a coach indoor, outdoor, as well as the for the virtual camps," Park said.

Initially, Burn Boot Camp was a female-only gym, with the goal to empower women mentally, physically, and emotionally, but since the pandemic and moving forward, the gym is co-ed.

Getting back into the swing of things, Burn Boot Camp is offering a seven day free trial to new members, and also has a six-week challenge special coming up.

For more information on Burn Boot Camp, or to sign up for classes, you can visit www.burnbootcamp.com/harrisonburg or message their Facebook or Instagram page.

