Advertisement

HFD Chief offers extreme heat safety guidance

Be aware of heat-related illness
By Bob Grebe
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -

The extreme temperatures we are dealing with are not just uncomfortable, they can easily be dangerous.

Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matt Tobia spoke with WHSV Daybreak anchor Whitney Turner Tuesday morning to share information about staying safe in the summer heat.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management offers these suggestions:

Never leave a child, adult, or animal alone inside a vehicle on a warm day.

Check yourself, family members, and neighbors for signs of heat-related illness.

Find places in your community where you can go to get cool.

Try to keep your home cool:

Cover windows with drapes or shades.

Weather-strip doors and windows.

Use window reflectors such as aluminum foil-covered cardboard to reflect heat back outside.

There are multiple types of heat-related illness:

HEAT CRAMPS

Signs: Muscle pains or spasms in the stomach, arms, or legs

Actions: Go to a cooler location. Remove excess clothing. Take sips of cool sports drinks with salt and sugar. Get medical help if cramps last more than an hour.

HEAT EXHAUSTION

Signs: Heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, tiredness, weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea or vomiting, or fainting

Actions: Go to an air-conditioned place and lie down. Loosen or remove clothing. Take a cool bath. Take sips of cool sports drinks with salt and sugar. Get medical help if symptoms get worse or last more than an hour.

HEAT STROKE

Signs: Extremely high body temperature (above 103 degrees) taken orally; red, hot, and dry skin with no sweat; rapid, strong pulse; dizziness; confusion; or unconsciousness

Actions: Call 911 or get the person to a hospital immediately. Cool down with whatever methods are available until medical help arrives.

What can you do to keep your body temperature down?

If you're outside, find shade. Wear a hat wide enough to protect your face.

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated.

Do not use electric fans when the temperature outside is more than 95 degrees, as this could increase the risk of heat-related illness.

Avoid high-energy activities.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

HFD Chief offers extreme heat safety guidance

Updated: 57 minutes ago

News

July is peak month for grill fires and injuries

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Harrisonburg organizations host rally in solidarity with nationwide Strike for Black Lives

Updated: 3 hours ago

Local

Elkton City Council tables Stonewall Riverside Park renaming

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
Elkton City Council members planned to make a vote regarding a name change at the Stonewall Riverside Park, but their agenda changed Monday afternoon when the town council decided to table it.

Latest News

Local

Harrisonburg organizations host rally in solidarity with nationwide Strike for Black Lives

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
Speakers focused on identifying and dismantling racism in workplaces, schools, and throughout the Shenandoah Valley.

News

Watch WHSV's late evening forecast

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Harrisonburg organizations host rally in solidarity with nationwide Strike for Black Lives

Updated: 10 hours ago
Dozens gathered Monday night outside of Court Square in downtown Harrisonburg to stand in solidarity with a nationwide Strike for Black Lives. Members from Blacks Lives Matter groups from Broadway, Elkton and Harrisonburg joined Community Solidarity with Poultry Workers, Harrisonburg/Rockingham County Virginia Organizing, Poor People’s Campaign in the Shenandoah Valley and Socialist Resurgence for a rally to discuss structural racism. The rally began with people kneeling for 8 minutes and 43 seconds in honor of George Floyd. Speakers focused on identifying and dismantling racism in workplaces, schools, and throughout the Shenandoah Valley. “Existing racial hierarchy that has been with us for hundreds of years and therefore has become kind of invisible because everybody thinks that’s just the way things are, but that’s not just the way things are, that’s the way things were made,” Michael Snell-Feikema, a rally organizer, said. Many speakers touched on the need for economic and labor justice for Black, brown and all people working in dangerous environments during the COVID-19 pandemic, while only making minimum wage.

News

Man guilty in case involving the sexual exploitation of a minor

Updated: 10 hours ago
A Bumpass man is facing up to 80 years in prison after be convicted on all charges related to a Louisa County teenager’s disappearance last year. According to Louisa County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rusty McGuire, 34-four-year-old Bruce W. Lynch, Jr. was scheduled for arraignment on eight charges related to the sexual exploitation of a minor when he entered pleas of guilty to all charges without any agreement with prosecutors. Lynch was apprehended with the 14-year-old victim in Caroline County back in late October 2019. Authorities - which included the FBI, Virginia State Police, and sheriff’s deputies - had been searching for them for more than a week. The teenage girl was safely reunited with her family. It was revealed during a previous court hearing that Lynch had admitted during an interrogation to being intimate with the teen on several occasions, and that he was in love with her. Lynch is scheduled to be sentenced on September 21.

News

Roof of the home split in half after being struck by lightning

Updated: 10 hours ago
Just after 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Rockingham County Fire and Rescue responded to a home on the 11000 block of North Valley Pike near Tenth Legion that was struck by lightning. Officials say strong storms passed through the area of the county and a lightning bolt hit the roof of the home went through the second floor and exited on the bottom floor. This caused a small fire to happen that crews were able to put out quickly. The tin roof was split in half with one part landing on RT. 11 and another on nearby electrical lines. No one was injured and the family will be staying in a hotel room Monday night. Building inspectors with the county are expected to come out on Tuesday.

News

Elkton City Council tables Stonewall Riverside Park renaming

Updated: 10 hours ago
Elkton City Council members planned to make a vote regarding a name change at the Stonewall Riverside Park, but their agenda changed Monday afternoon when the town council decided to table it. That decision isn’t off the table, but Greg Lunsford, the town manager of Elkton, said council members did not want to rush the decision. “It’s such an important issue and we really haven’t had time as a council to discuss this entire issue of name changes in-depth the way we need to,” Lunsford said. Lunsford said the land of Stonewall Riverside Park was donated by Merck. He said the company recently reached out to the town staff regarding the name. “[Merck was] not forceful about it at all,” Lunsford said. “They just said what they would like is either for the word “Stonewall” to be taken off the name of the park or to take the name “Merck” off of the sign.” The Stonewall Riverside Park sign has recently disappeared. Lunsford said neither the town of Elkton or Merck removed the sign. “I have no idea what happened to the sign, but it is certainly missing,” Lunsford said. Lunsford said the council will be discussing and making a decision about changing the name of the park in the near future.