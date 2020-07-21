Advertisement

High school to keep student awards after name change

Awards will be staying at the school after the name change.
Awards will be staying at the school after the name change.(WHSV)
By John Hood
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Earlier this month, the Shenandoah County School Board voted to retire the name of Stonewall Jackson from one of their high schools. But while the building name will change, some things will stay.

Mike Dorman, principal of Stonewall Jackson High School said they plan on keeping trophies, plaques and banners that celebrate the accomplishments of their students over the years.

However, as a part of an effort to redesign the school’s logo a few years ago, some alumni have been asked if they would like to keep memorabilia with the older logo on it.

“We are in the process of switching over to the symbol that we’ve been doing for years, which is interlocking the S and J versus the soldier on a horse with a flag,” Dorman said. “We’ve been doing that for the past two years.”

He said it is not an effort to get rid of anything but to give personal items back to alumni.

Dorman said each award given back will be replaced with a new one to be kept at the school. He said he has been in talks with Superintendent Dr. Mark Johnston to budget for the logo redesign.

“Certainly, I’m working on that with the superintendent to switch over the symbol and redoing our plaques,” Dorman said. “We’re definitely not going to be getting rid of that part of our memorabilia and our history at all.”

The Shenandoah County School Board plans to present a plan for the name change next month.

