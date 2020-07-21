Increase in overdose deaths reported in the Northern Shenandoah Valley

WINCHESTER, Va. (WHSV) — The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force has reported five overdose deaths since last Thursday, according to a news release from the Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition.

This brings the total number of overdose fatalities in the region to 37 in 2020. The total number of non-fatal overdoses is now at 107 for 2020.

The coalition is asking the public to spread awareness of overdosing and encourages you to reach out to those in need. According to the news release, if you suspect that a friend or family member has a substance use disorder, you should talk to the person about your concerns and offer help and support without being judgmental.

In an effort to lower the number of overdose-related deaths, the coalition is hosting two virtual REVIVE! trainings on July 31 and August 28, which you can register for at www.roadtorecover.info. There are also additional resources that can be found by visiting the link.

