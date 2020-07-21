Man charged with negligent homicide after tractor accident

HARDY COUNTY, W. Va. (WHSV) — Eric Daniel Mook was arrested and charged with negligent homicide, according to the Hardy County Sheriff’s Office.

On July 9, Mook was found traveling at high speeds on WV-259 near Davis Road in Mathias at around 2 p.m. His pickup truck collided with a tractor that had stopped in the road to make a left-hand turn. The driver of the tractor was ejected from the vehicle and died from his injuries.

Mook was arraigned on July 17 and released on bond. He is pending trial.

