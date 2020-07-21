Massanutten Property Owners Association votes to transition from Massanutten Police to Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — This past weekend, the Massanutten Property Owners Association voted to have the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office provide law enforcement for the area.

At the community of Massanutten, the Board of Directors has been discussing the possible decision to get rid of its local police for a while now.

In a statement sent to WHSV by the MPOA Board president Elizabeth Walker, she said, “As a private police force Massanutten Police Department does not have sovereign immunity. Our only protection if sued is liability insurance. In the event we were sued and the award exceeded the insurance amount the person or persons could file a claim against any and all assets owned by MPOA.”

Stephen King, Rockingham County Administrator, said the county has funding for the transition from private police to the sheriff’s department.

“We have included some funding in the budget for the sheriff’s department to take over law enforcement up there. The sheriff does provide second call, back up law enforcement,” King said.

Details of the transition are still being decided.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.