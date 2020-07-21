Massanutten Resort outdoor pools open

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — A little bit of summer reopened this week at Massanutten Resort as guests were able to make a splash at the waterpark’s outdoor pools.

Guests are asked COVID-19 related questions before entering the park. Staff then add the information to an “occupancy level” app that they can check to stay within the occupancy limit.

Morgan Mowbray is the marketing manager at the resort.

“We’ve definitely learned to adjust and adapt to everything going on and to make sure that our guests feel safe, our employees feel safe. So we’re looking forward to being able to open up the rest of the water park,” Mowbray said.

Right now the new addition to the park and the indoor waterpark remain closed.

