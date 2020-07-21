Advertisement

MBU forms Coalition for Social Justice

(WHSV)
By WHSV newsroom
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — Mary Baldwin University formed a Coalition for Social Justice to address social justice issues and racial inequality as the university prepares for the upcoming academic year.

According to a news release from MBU, one of the coalition’s immediate goals is to engage students in dialogue about social justice, race and equity. Five faculty and staff members have agreed to serve as co-leaders to make recommendations and organize community-based action.

The coalition will also focus on historical legacies at MBU, an inclusive educational experience and MBU’s relationship with the surrounding community of Staunton.

The coalition plans to use coursework to explore assumptions, reflect upon biases and confront misunderstandings. They are also researching anti-bias and other training opportunities for faculty and staff.

“We acknowledge that our students will return to campus changed, and that we are changed, both from the pandemic and from the cries for reform and justice following the deaths of George Floyd and so many others,” said MBU President Pamela R. Fox.

“This is an urgent moment, and we seek to immediately identify areas of focus through the Coalition for Social Justice that will foster a more inclusive environment with open avenues for dialogue and for action.”  

