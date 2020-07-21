Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, 4 others arrested in $60 million bribery case: source

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four others are under arrest in connection with a $61 million federal bribery case, a source close to the investigation said Tuesday.

The others charged are, according to the source: Jeffrey Longstreth, adviser to Householder; former Ohio Republican Party chairman and consultant Matthew Borges; Neil Clark of Grant Street Consultants in Columbus and Juan Cespedes, co-founder of The Oxley Group in Columbus.

The men are all scheduled for a 1 p.m. telephone hearing with federal Magistrate Stephanie Bowman in Cincinnati, according to the clerk’s office.

The arrests are related to House Bill 6, the FirstEnergy nuclear bailout bill lawmakers passed last year, it has been learned.

An FBI spokesman confirmed Tuesday agents are on scene conducting law enforcement activity in the area of Householder’s Glenford Farm in Perry County.

Todd Lindgren confirmed it is connected to an announcement earlier this morning from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio related to charges involving a “$60 million bribe to a state official and associates.”

U.S. Attorney David DeVillers and FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Cincinnati office Chris Hoffman will discuss the case in a 2:30 p.m. news conference in Columbus, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“Federal officials will brief the media on a public corruption racketeering conspiracy involving $60 million,” the release states.

WXIX reached to Householder for comment but did not immediately hear back.

He has led the House since January 2019 and previously served as speaker 2001 to 2004. At the time he left office, he and several other top advisers were under investigation but federal officials closed that case without filing charges.

State lawmakers expressed dismay and shock Tuesday at his arrest.

“Today is a sad day. Ohioans deserve to know that their elected officials are working hard every day so that people in our state can have a better life,” said State Rep. Bridget Kelly, D-Cincinnati.

State Rep. George Lang, R-West Chester Township said he was “very surprised.”

“I would encourage everyone not to jump to any conclusions. Don’t pass any judgement until more information is gathered or released, and remember, in the United States, all people are considered innocent until proven guilty.”

