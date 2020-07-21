Advertisement

Pendleton County Schools prepares for in-person learning this fall

There are two other plans set aside that involve remote learning for the county.
There are two other plans set aside that involve remote learning for the county.(whsv)
By John Hood
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PENDLETON COUNTY, W. Va. (WHSV) — As West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said he is confident that is on track to open schools by Sept. 8, Pendleton County is still planning out what their school year will look like.

Pendleton County Schools have three plans laid out that are all flexible and may change during the school because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Plan-A, which is the most favorable at this time, has students returning back to class five days a week. According to its most recent academic calendar, school would start on Sept. 8 for students, a few days later than normal.

Daily temperature screening would be performed by teachers and each Wednesday would be a half-day. The half-day would be used to deep clean each school.

While the plan has students returning physically to class, school officials said they are still preparing for remote learning.

“We are ordering Google Chromebooks for all of our students, it’s the first time we have done that and so that’s a new venture for us,” J.P. Mowery, with Pendleton County Schools, said. “ We do realize that not all students have internet access so we’re working on getting different hotspots in areas of the county.”

The school division said throughout the coronavirus pandemic a fully time virtual school option will be offered to families. The registration deadline for the program is July 31.

