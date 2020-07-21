Advertisement

Rockingham County Public Schools look at plans for school buses

RCPS bus
RCPS bus(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Many are wondering how kids will get to school in this upcoming, uncertain school year.

The current guidelines have students sitting without a mask sitting in alternating seats on school buses.

Transportation Manager for Rockingham County Public Schools, Alvin Estep, said the process to find a safe solution has been tough.

“This time last year we already had our back to school meetings prepared. We had the subject matter, the safety training was there, we were geared up and ready to go,” Estep said.

This year students will be one to a row and alternating with families together if they don’t have a mask on. But even if all students wore a mask on the bus, there is still significantly less capacity.

“We are looking at our biggest buses, without masks hauling 12 students plus a driver,” Estep said.

Estep says staggering the days will help. A new scenario is combining K-12 on the same buses. A survey was sent to families to see who will need transportation.

“I think there’s gonna be a lot of families that’s gonna choose to take their students to school, which we are encouraging that this year to help out with our transportation,” Estep said.

The information gathered will help create the bus routes for next year.

Another hurdle is the shortage of bus drivers and the concern of older staff.

“Forty percent of our drivers are 65 years or older, so that puts them in a compromising position, to begin with,” Estep said.

They are working to find a way to get students back and safety is the number one concern.

These plans are subject to change.

