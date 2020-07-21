Roof of home split in half after being struck by lightning

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Just after 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Rockingham County Fire and Rescue responded to a home on the 11000 block of North Valley Pike near Tenth Legion that was struck by lightning.

Officials say strong storms passed through the area of the county and a lightning bolt hit the roof of the home went through the second floor and exited on the bottom floor. This caused a small fire to happen that crews were able to put out quickly.

The tin roof was split in half with one part landing on RT. 11 and another on nearby electrical lines. No one was injured and the family will be staying in a hotel room Monday night.

Building inspectors with the county are expected to come out on Tuesday.

Crews from Broadway, Timberville, and New Market all responded to the scene.

There was a severe thunderstorm warning at time.

Here’s a look at radar during the storm.

Radar image during a severe storm on Monday (WHSV)

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.