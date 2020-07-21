Advertisement

Roof of home split in half after being struck by lightning

Crews were able to extinguish a small fire caused by the lightning strike.
Crews were able to extinguish a small fire caused by the lightning strike.(whsv)
By John Hood
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Just after 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Rockingham County Fire and Rescue responded to a home on the 11000 block of North Valley Pike near Tenth Legion that was struck by lightning.

Officials say strong storms passed through the area of the county and a lightning bolt hit the roof of the home went through the second floor and exited on the bottom floor. This caused a small fire to happen that crews were able to put out quickly.

The tin roof was split in half with one part landing on RT. 11 and another on nearby electrical lines. No one was injured and the family will be staying in a hotel room Monday night.

Building inspectors with the county are expected to come out on Tuesday.

Crews from Broadway, Timberville, and New Market all responded to the scene.

There was a severe thunderstorm warning at time.

Here’s a look at radar during the storm.

Radar image during a severe storm on Monday
Radar image during a severe storm on Monday(WHSV)

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bumpass man guilty in case involving the sexual exploitation of a minor

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Bumpass man is facing up to 80 years in prison after be convicted on all charges related to a Louisa County teenager’s disappearance last year. According to Louisa County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rusty McGuire, 34-four-year-old Bruce W. Lynch, Jr. was scheduled for arraignment on eight charges related to the sexual exploitation of a minor when he entered pleas of guilty to all charges without any agreement with prosecutors. Lynch was apprehended with the 14-year-old victim in Caroline County back in late October 2019. Authorities - which included the FBI, Virginia State Police, and sheriff’s deputies - had been searching for them for more than a week. The teenage girl was safely reunited with her family.

News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,002 on Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
As of Friday, July 17, Virginia has had 75,433 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health. That’s a rise of 1,002 positive cases since Wednesday, out of 17,605 tests newly added to the system, which comes out to 5.7% of the newest tests coming back positive. On Tuesday, July 14, Gov. Northam held a COVID-19 briefing on his Facebook page urging the commonwealth to keep practicing social distancing and to follow the mask mandate. Gov. Northam said that the Virginia Department of Health and Virginia’s ABC teams will begin to conduct random visits to businesses and restaurants throughout the state to ensure that these organizations are following the latest COVID-19 guidelines. Licenses for these businesses can be revoked if they are not following the guidelines.

News

Players plead with NFL to address health, safety concerns

Updated: 1 hour ago
NFL players are publicly pleading with the league to address several health and safety concerns on the eve of training camp. The league informed teams on Saturday that training camps will open on time even though discussions with the players' union regarding testing for the coronavirus and other health and safety protocols are ongoing. Rookies for Houston and Kansas City are set to report Monday and rookies for other teams are due on Tuesday. Players for all teams are scheduled to report by July 28. Many prominent players expressed their thoughts in a social media blitz Sunday. "We need Football! We need sports! We need hope!" Saints quarterback Drew Brees wrote on Twitter. "The NFL's unwillingness to follow the recommendations of their own medical experts will prevent that. If the NFL doesn't do their part to keep players healthy there is no football in 2020. It's that simple. Get it done @NFL."

News

Heat index near 100 today with a few storms

Updated: 1 hour ago
A First Alert Weather day for heat indices near 100 degrees for some areas. Partly cloudy, hot and humid for the rest of the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 90s. With the humidity, it will feel like it’s close to 100 degrees at times for some areas. Make sure to take appropriate precautions if you plan on being outside for an extended period of time. A few scattered showers and storms for late this afternoon through the early evening. Best chance is about 4-9pm. Locally heavy rain and gusty winds possible in any storm. Otherwise a hot evening ahead with temperatures falling into the 80s after sunset. Warm and muggy overnight with lows falling into the upper 60s to low 70s overnight. Patchy fog into early Tuesday morning.

Latest News

Travel

Vehicle accident delays drivers on VA-259

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Drivers should expect delays when traveling on VA-259 in Broadway in Rockingham County due to a vehicle crash.

Local

Albemarle Co. giving away masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rachel Hirschheimer, NBC29
As new coronavirus cases slowly emerge in the area, Albemarle County is helping the community do its part to stop the spread.

State

Parents turn to nannies as schools go virtual

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Enzo Domingo, NBC12
Most in-demand nannies are expected to be tech-savvy to also fill role as teacher.

Local

Narcotics charges led to multiple arrests Monday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Several arrests were made on Monday by the Shenandoah County Sheriff's Department with narcotics charges.

State

Bumpass man guilty in case involving the sexual exploitation of a minor

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By NBC29 Newsroom
A Bumpass man is facing up to 80 years in prison after be convicted on all charges related to a Louisa County teenager’s disappearance last year.

Travel

Vehicle crash closes all westbound lanes on US-33 in Elkton

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Drivers should expect delays on US-33 due to a vehicle crash that has closed the westbound left shoulder, left lane, right lane and right shoulder.