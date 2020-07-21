University of Virginia UPD announces Officer of the Month

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) — Officer Simonetti of the University of Virginia Police Department has been selected as the department’s Officer of the Month for June.

According to the department’s Facebook post, Simonetti has been an officer with UPD for over three years. Simonetti has also given his own money to individuals he encountered during his rounds who did not have enough money for gas or food.

