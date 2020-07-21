UVA students create weekly trivia game to help Charlottesville-area charities

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People from around the world come together each week to play a trivia game, and their efforts are helping to support charities in the Charlottesville area.

Two students at the University of Virginia School of Medicine started the trivia game as a fun, safe way to see friends during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We were all stuck at home, just like everyone else was, and we were thinking of ways not only to help the community and do all that, but really get people to come together,” Jeffrey White said.

That thinking led White and Julia Preziosi to come together through some trivia.

“Julia and I both love to do trivia, you know, any kind of trivia game - trivial pursuit, bar trivia, Jeopardy, all that kind of stuff we love. So, we just thought, you know, what if we could do an online version of this where people could meet up with their friends?” White said.

Folks have been logging on at 8 p.m. every Tuesday from these past few months to compete for a cause.

“People have been incredibly generous throughout this entire process. We’ve raised over $5,000, and these are all from mostly $5 and $10 small donations,” White said.

The money raised is staying local, going to The Haven, Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry, and more.

“From an early stage we kind of wanted all of the money to stay in Charlottesville. People are really passionate in our school and in our community about helping each other,” White said.

Anyone can participate in the weekly game by clicking this link. Organizers simply ask for a small donation to play.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.