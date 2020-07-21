Advertisement

VHHA adds ICU bed metrics to online dashboard

(Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association/NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) — The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association has added intensive care unit bed metrics to the online COVID-19 hospital data dashboard.

The dashboard, which was launched in April, initially chronicled COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state as well as ventilator usage, bed availability and metrics on the number of hospitals experiencing challenges obtaining or replenishing critical inventories of PPE and other needed medical supplies.

“As COVID-19 hospitalizations have risen in recent weeks, it is critical to monitor the rapidly evolving nature of this virus and the serious risk it poses for public health,” VHHA President and CEO Sean T. Connaughton. “Having accurate, current data is vital to understanding the scope of this public health challenge and the resources necessary to respond to it.”

The latest update to the dashboard, which recently surpassed two million total online views, features metrics highlighting total ICU hospital bed occupancy rates for COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients, the total number of additional ICU surge beds available in the event they become needed, and the statewide ICU bed occupancy rate for both existing beds and surge beds.

