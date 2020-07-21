Advertisement

Virginia Film Festival to go virtual for 2020

(WTOK)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The annual Virginia Film Festival (VAFF) will be showing its movies online this year.

VAFF announced Tuesday, July 21, its five-day festival will shift to a virtual format this fall due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“While we are obviously disappointed that we will not be able to share the Virginia Film Festival in person in October, we feel that the virtual platform is the best and most accessible option for us to move forward with, and most importantly, the best way for us to promote the health and safety of our community members,” VAFF Director Jody Kielbasa said in Tuesday’s announcement.

The festival is set to get underway on October 21, and will feature a diverse roster of features, documentaries, and shorts. There will also be panels, Q&A sessions, and a series of conversations with industry experts and artists.

The Virginia Film Festival says more information on virtual screening passes and individual ticket sales will be announced soon. Additionally, a full program of virtual screenings and discussions will be released in early October.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

VHHA adds ICU bed metrics to online dashboard

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association has added intensive care unit bed metrics to the online COVID-19 hospital data dashboard.

Local

Harrisonburg’s Burn Boot Camp is back, offering in person classes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
Harrisonburg’s Burn Boot Camp is back offering in person classes.

News

Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
Walmart will close its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs on Thanksgiving Day this year, saying that it wants to have its employees spend time with their families during the coronavirus.

Local

University of Virginia UPD announces Officer of the Month

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Officer Simonetti of the University of Virginia Police Department has been selected as the department’s Officer of the Month for June.

Latest News

News

Massanutten Resort outdoor pools open

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
A little bit of summer reopened this week at Massanutten Resort as guests were able to make a splash at the waterpark’s outdoor pools.

News

Gov. Northam Signs Heirs Bill at Ralph Sampson's Family Farm

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Rockingham County Public Schools look at plans for school buses

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
Students' bus rides to school will look a little different this year.

Local

MBU forms Coalition for Social Justice

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Mary Baldwin University formed a Coalition for Social Justice to address social justice issues and racial inequality as the university prepares for the upcoming academic year.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 996 on Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer and Caleb Stewart
As of Tuesday, July 21, Virginia has had 79,371 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

State

Virginia unemployment agency getting outside PR help

Updated: 3 hours ago
Lawmakers have said their offices have been flooded with calls and emails from constituents who are having trouble with benefits or reaching the commission for help with the process.