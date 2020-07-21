Virginia Film Festival to go virtual for 2020

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The annual Virginia Film Festival (VAFF) will be showing its movies online this year.

VAFF announced Tuesday, July 21, its five-day festival will shift to a virtual format this fall due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“While we are obviously disappointed that we will not be able to share the Virginia Film Festival in person in October, we feel that the virtual platform is the best and most accessible option for us to move forward with, and most importantly, the best way for us to promote the health and safety of our community members,” VAFF Director Jody Kielbasa said in Tuesday’s announcement.

The festival is set to get underway on October 21, and will feature a diverse roster of features, documentaries, and shorts. There will also be panels, Q&A sessions, and a series of conversations with industry experts and artists.

The Virginia Film Festival says more information on virtual screening passes and individual ticket sales will be announced soon. Additionally, a full program of virtual screenings and discussions will be released in early October.

